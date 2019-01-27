Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is winning hearts with her breathtaking performance in television daily soap Nazar. The diva keeps sharing videos from her show on her official Instagram account and they are just too hot to handle! Have a look!

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest and the most talented actors in the Indian film and television industry. From television daily soaps to web-series to Bhojpuri films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has featured everywhere which makes her one of the most popular actors. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing the antagonist in the supernatural daily soap Nazar which airs on Star Plus and has been topping the TRP chart as it is the most loved television daily soaps.

Monalisa is also a very regular social media user and loves sharing her photos and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest video which was shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on her official Instagram account on Sunday morning, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation looks stunning. The video is a clip from the upcoming episode of her show Nazar. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in other regional films such as Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, among others.

The diva is also known for her sultry dance numbers which garner millions of YouTube views. Monalisa has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in more than 150 Bhojpuri films such as Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, among many others.

She is one of the most known faces of the Bhojpuri film industry.

