Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on Tuesday shared a stunning video on her official Instagram account and it has taken over the Internet. She is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and is seen in Star Plus's show Nazar.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa, whose actual name is Antara Biswas has become one of the most loved household names after her brilliant performance in Nazar which is a supernatural daily show that airs on Star Plus. Her show has been topping the TRP game and has become everyone’s favourite. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is known for her sexy and hot photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account, has once again taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram video.

Dressed in a sexy pink suit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking stunning as she poses for the camera with fire on her hands. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently playing a key role in Nazar is popularly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and is one of the most renowned Bhojpuri actresses and has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films as well as item numbers. Monalisa is an avid social media user and is very active on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Apart from Hindi and Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa has also worked in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali films. She gained more popularity after she participated in Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss in the tenth season and became a household name after she was in the top five contestants in Bigg Boss 10.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got hitched to her beau Vikrant on national television during her stay in Bigg Boss 10.

