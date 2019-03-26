Monalisa sexy photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and the leading lady of Star Plus's hit show Nazar, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa'a latest Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Monalisa sexy photo: Bhojpuri dancing queen Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been breaking the Internet with her sexy, sutry and hot photos which the Nazar actress keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation on her Instagram profile, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking sexy in an off-shoulder dress and her beautiful smile is to die for. Her perfectly done eyeshadow and the messy hair are looking amazing and fans have loved her sexy avatar!

Antara Biswas, who is most popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is best known for her amazing work in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, she has also featured in many Hindi, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu and Bengali films such as Jalwa: Fun in Love, Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Ek Chatur Naar, Khubsurat Naukrani, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, among many others.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Bhojpuriya Don, among many others.

Monalisa has acted in more than 100 Bhojpuri films and she garnered immense fame after participating in popular Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season where she got hitched to her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput who is also a popular Bhojpuri actor on national television. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing the role of Mohana in Star Plus’s daily supernatural series Nazar.

She has been highly applauded for her phenomenal performance in the show and is also an Internet sensation with more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot, sexy, sultry and sizzling pics and videos which break the Internet in no time! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has a massive fan base across the country and has become a household name after starring in Nazar in the lead role.

