Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again taken social media by storm after the Bhojpuri bombshell shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. In the photo, the Nazar star looks gorgeous in a turquoise blue suit. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri sensation wished all her fans a very happy good morning. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in more than 250 Bhojpuri films.

She also has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in supernatural television show Nazar and she has been extremely appreciated for her phenomenal performance in the show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 10th season of the popular reality show and made headlines during her stint on the show after she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house on national television.

Monalisa is also a phenomenal dancer and her dance videos go viral in no time.

