Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again taken social media by storm after the Bhojpuri bombshell shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. In the photo, the Nazar star looks gorgeous in a turquoise blue suit. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri sensation wished all her fans a very happy good morning. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in more than 250 Bhojpuri films.

She also has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in supernatural television show Nazar and she has been extremely appreciated for her phenomenal performance in the show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 10th season of the popular reality show and made headlines during her stint on the show after she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house on national television.

I came across this inspiring story of @priyankachopra revealing she has asthma and hence I thought I should also #OpenUpToAsthma and share my story. I absolutely love swimming. The moment I look at water, I just cannot control myself. But for the past few years, I started having breathing issues, but since I thought it is because of my hectic life and polluted city, I never got myself checked. One day when I was swimming, I thought my breathing had completely stopped and I didn’t know what to do. Luckily my friend was with me who is asthmatic, understood the symptoms and suggested I should immediately get myself checked. I was not sure what the outcome would be but my friend’s reaction did scare me. When my doctor told me that I have mild asthma and I have to use an inhaler whenever I have breathing problems. I was like, What? Why would I need it? I definitely didn’t take it well and I also didn’t tell anyone, not even my family. My doctor had given me some breathing exercises and an inhaler. It was a very difficult time when it all started as it put me on break from swimming for a couple of weeks. I have never spoken about my condition before. Infact I use my inhaler when no one is around. But now when I saw Priyanka’s video, I thought if she could open up, why am I hiding? What’s stopping me? Should I even be bothered as to what people will say or think? And I thought I am way beyond that. I have made a successful career for myself and have never let anything stop me ever, not even asthma. I have always come out as a winner. Then why not just open up? So now, it’s your turn to #OpenUpToAsthma. I challenge @charliechauhan @moushumibanerji @nik446 to tell the world their own story or stories of asthmatics that inspire them by living life to the fullest. I also want all of you watching this video to share your inspiring stories using #OpenUpToAsthma

Throwback 😍…. 🏊‍♀️…. #muchneeded

Monalisa is also a phenomenal dancer and her dance videos go viral in no time.

