Monalisa sexy photos: Rose to fame with her sensational dance moves and sizzling photos, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is raising temperatures on social media with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen sunbathing in a bright pink dress. Taking a break from her hectic work schedule, Monalisa is currently vacationing in Cambodia to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Having worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and now emerging as one of the most loved faces of Indian television, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas knows how to woo her fans. As she continues to make her way to the top of popularity charts, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to build a massive fanbase online with her stunning photos. On the occasion of her marriage anniversary, the diva has escaped to Cambodia with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and is treating everyone with their new photos every few hours.

In the latest photos shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen looking picture-perfect in a low-cut pink floral dress. With the vibrant dress, the diva is accentuating the look with dewy makeup and pink lipstick. Posing under the bright sun, the couple looks picture-perfect together as they pose on a boat.

Have a look at Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest photos here-

Crossing 20, 000 likes in no time, the photos are receiving a lot of praises and appreciation on social media. Owing to her huge popularity online, the comment section under the photo has now been flooded with a series of positive comments.

On the professional front, Monalisa is currently garnering praises for her stint as a Daayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar. Before this, the diva was also a contestant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

