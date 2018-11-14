Monalisa sexy photos: Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a Bhojpuri sensation and a phenomenal dancer as well. The former Bigg Boss contestant has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is also called a Bhojpuri YouTube queen as from her dance videos to her films, all videos garner millions of likes.

In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri beauty on social media app Instagram, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks ravishing in a sexy dark blue Dungaree as she poses with her Nazar co-star. Her sexy curves and perfectly toned body is to die for and not to forget, her million dollar smile! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has not only been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years but has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali film industry as well.

She is one of the most bankable actresses and has been winning hearts with her performance on Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar. Monalisa participated in the 10th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss and became a household name.

