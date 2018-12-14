Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's Instagram feed is flooded with her hot and sexy photos and the diva leaves no stone unturned to woo fans with her sexy photos as well as videos. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest Instagram post has taken over the Internet and has set social media on fire!

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s Instagram feed is flooded with her hot and sexy photos and the diva leaves no stone unturned to woo fans with her sexy photos as well as videos. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram post has taken over the Internet and has set social media on fire! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas posing with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

They got married on national television when Monalisa was a contestant on controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season. Monalisa, in the latest photo, is looking stunning in a sexy grey jacket with blue shades. Monalisa, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant is a Bhojpuri sensation who has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua, among others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in television daily soap Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts for a long time now! Monalisa has a huge fan base on social media and her photos and videos often take social media by storm! She is one of the highest paid actresses who has also worked in Bengali and Marathi cinema.

