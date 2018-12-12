Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's sensuous song titled Pala Satake which also stars Bhojpuri power star, Pawan Singh has crossed 5 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song has been crooned by Pawan Singh himself and is from the super hit album Sarkar Raj.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sensuous song titled Pala Satake which also stars Bhojpuri power star, Pawan Singh has crossed 5 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song has been crooned by Pawan Singh himself and is from the super hit album Sarkar Raj. The lyrics have been given by Manoj Matalbi and the music director is Chotte Baba. In the video, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks steaming hot and sexy in a red saree with a sexy backless blouse.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, showcases his phenomenal dance moves and Monalisa’s sexy latka-jhatkas are to die for! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films. She has also worked in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Hindi film industry and is one of the highest paid actresses as well.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in supernatural show Nazar which airs on Star Plus. Monalisa was also a participant in popular reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and she became a household name since then. Monalisa grabbed all headlines in her stint on the show. Her dance videos garner millions of views on YouTube.

