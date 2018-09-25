Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen Star Plus's supernatural show Dayan Ki Nazar is also a sensational dancer who now turned choreographer for her show. In a recent interview, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas revealed that she had a great time choreographing a song scene for her co-stars Sonyaa and Harsh Rajput.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen Star Plus’s supernatural show Dayan Ki Nazar is also a sensational dancer who now turned choreographer for her show. In a recent interview, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas revealed that she had a great time choreographing a song scene for her co-stars Sonyaa and Harsh Rajput. She revealed that she had a gala time choreographing a wedding dance sequence with both her co-stars from the show.

She also said that dance has always been her passion and when she found out that Harsh and Sonyaa had to shoot a dance scene with each other she quickly wanted to grab the opportunity to choreograph their dance. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s dance videos go viral on social media in no time and she has also featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films.

She is one of the most phenomenal dancers and is known for setting silver screen on fire with her sexy dance moves! Apart from Bhojpuri cinema, she has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Hindi film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas also participated in the 10th season of Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More