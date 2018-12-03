Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been taking social media by storm with her sizzling and steamy Instagram photos. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in more than 250 Bhojpuri films, has once again set ablaze the Internet with her hot and sexy photos.

Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been taking social media by storm with her sizzling and steamy Instagram photos. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in more than 250 Bhojpuri films, has once again set ablaze the Internet with her hot and sexy photos. In the latest photo shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks astonishing as she poses in a sexy yellow short dress.

Sharing several photos in different poses, Monalisa wished her fans a very happy good morning! The Nazar star has surely taken many breaths away after she shared these sexy photos on Monday morning. Monalisa is one of the most popular actresses from Bhojpuri cinema who is now ruling the Indian television industry with her phenomenal performance in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar. Her fan following is increasing with each passing day and she has now become an Internet sensation!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas become a household name after the Bhojpuri diva participated in the 10th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Monalisa grabbed all headlines after she got married to her longtime boyfriend on national television in the Bigg Boss house. She has also featured in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi cinema as well.

