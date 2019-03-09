Monalisa photos: One of the sexiest actresses who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry has been winning the Internet with her sexy, sultry and hot photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning the Internet with her amazing photos which she shared on her official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. In the latest series of photos which were shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on her Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks sizzling in the sexy black top with white shorts and a sexy white and pink cap. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s photos have been breaking the Internet and they have been loved by all her fans as well as followers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus show Nazar, is one of the most popular actresses.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in over 200 Bhojpuri films and her dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Monalisa has worked with all the top Bhojpuri stars and was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 10.

Apart from working in a number of Bhojpuri films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. Monalisa got hitched to her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss house and grabbed all headlines.

