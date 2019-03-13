Monalisa hot photos: Antara Biswas also famous by her stage name Monalisa is a social media sensation with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Currently, she is working in Star Plus show Nazar. Check out her Bhojpuri Holi songs, Bhojpuri gane, Bhojpuri Geet, and monalisa ke gaane inside.

Monalisa hot photos: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa needs no introduction from her curvaceous body to her killer dance moves Monalisa has etched a mark in the hearts of her millions of fans! The diva who started her career 22 years back with Jayate in 1997 has now become a social media sensation with more than 1.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Monalisa has worked in more than 70 films all together whether it be Oriya, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil or Telugu she has left no stone unturned!

Some of her movies from the early days are- Hamam Fi Amsterdam, Jai Sriram, Tauba Tauba, Ab Bas, Ek hi Bhool, Jackpot, Jalwa: Fin in Love, Love Guru, Kaafila, Jagadam, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Khubsurat Naukrani, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Kadhalukku Maranamillaim, To the London Calling, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Jai Shree Ram, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, among various others.

So here we get you some of the sexiest pictures of the Bhojpuri diva Monalisa:

Currently, on the work front, The Bigg boss fame is shooting for her horror television show, Nazar. IN the show she plays the role of Mohana the Daayan. Take a look at some of her behind the scenes videos from Nazar here:

