Popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa on Monday shared a sexy and stunning photo on her official Instagram account which has been breaking the Internet. Have a look at her breathtaking picture!

The powerhouse of talent and Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been winning the Internet with her stunning and breathtaking photos. The Bhojpuri beauty queen on Monday afternoon shared a sultry and hot photo in which she is dressed in a black dungaree with a grey top. Her smile and expressions are too sexy and therefore her millions of followers are loving the photo. Antara Biswas, who is best known as her stage name—Monalisa has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri movies and is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She has featured in blockbuster Bhojpuri films such as Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, among many others. Apart from Bhojpuri films, Monalisa has also featured in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies and is currently seen as the lead in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas also participated in the 10th season of popular reality Indian television show Bigg Boss post which she became a household name across India.

Monalisa has a huge fan following on social media platforms and she keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos every now and then.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More