Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who is best known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri film industry has been turning up the heat on photo-sharing app Instagram with her sexy and sultry photos.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: One of the most sensational actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been winning the Internet with her latest series of photos in which she is seen dressed in a gorgeous pink saree with stunning jewellery. Her makeup is on point and her expressions are too cute to ignore! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is currently seen playing the lead role in supernatural daily soap Nazar in which she is seen playing the negative role. However, the beauty queen is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films such as Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, among many others.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most sensational dancers and actresses who have been entertaining us for a very long time now. Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and grabbed all headlines after she got married on national television with her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Hindi film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More