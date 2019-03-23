Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa's latest Instagram photos in which the Nazar star is seen dressed in a sexy red saree have been breaking the Internet, have a look at her hot and stunning photos!

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot Instagram photos which she has been sharing on the photo-sharing app. In the latest series of pictures shared by the Nazar actress on her official Instagram account, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is looking stunning in a sexy red saree. She is seen posing with her Nazar co-star and the photos have taken social media by storm! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who is currently playing a lead role in Star Plus’s supernatural daily series Nazar, is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri films such as Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, among many others and is therefore one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Kannada and Telugu films such as Hamam fi Amsterdam, Jai Sriram, Encounter Dayanayak, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, among many others.

Her performance in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 as Jhuma Boudi was highly applauded by fans and she became a household name after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa grabbed all headlines when she got hitched to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in a number of blockbusters such as Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, among many others.

She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry and has a huge fan following on social media platforms such as photo-sharing app Instagram. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her sexy dance numbers as well which set the Internet on fire!

