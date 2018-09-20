Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is currently having a gala time in her hometown Kolkata and the Bhojpuri queen has been sharing some stunning and sexy photos for her fans on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is currently having a gala time in her hometown Kolkata and the Bhojpuri queen has been sharing some stunning and sexy photos for her fans on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest photos which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared on her official Instagram account, Monalisa looks alluring as she poses for the camera celebrating one year of hoichoi TV where her upcoming Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 will be airing in which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas plays the role of a seductive bhabhi called Jhuma Boudi.

Dressed in a stunning green gown, Monalisa looks astonishing as she makes some sexy and cute poses for the camera. Monalisa, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with over 200 films down already, is currently spreading her magic on small screen with her latest show Dayan Ki Nazar which airs on Star Plus.

She is not only one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses but has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a massive fan following on social media and her latest photo has not only driven her fans crazy but has set social media on fire!

