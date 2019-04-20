Monalisa sexy photos, videos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is playing a major role in the Star Plus Serial Nazar, has been one of the most followed Bhojpuri stars on the internet today. According to her Instagram photo, the diva has shared an album where she is seen giving different poses in her Nazar character look. The Bhojpuri actress looks stunning in a floral suit. Have a look at the photos here.

Moreover, since her stint in the Star Plus serial Nazar, Monalisa has won million hearts with her performance. The Daayan on the screen is actually a loving and sweet person in real life. The diva is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses in the industry today. Monalisa is known to be very active in using social media and the diva manages to keep her fans engaged with beautiful posts daily. The popular Bhojpuri actress is happily married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Check out the sexy photos and videos of the Nazar star.

