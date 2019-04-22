Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's sexy dance on popular Bhojpuri song Jag Hai Pa Jata will blow your mind. Her sexy chemistry with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is too hot to handle, have a look!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri dancing sensation and one of the sexiest actresses in the industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning the Internet with her sexy dance videos and her popular Bhojpuri song titled Jag Hai Pa Jata from popular Bhojpuri film Ziddi Aashiq has crossed 24 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which has been filmed on Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs and has crossed millions of YouTube views.

In the song, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy dance moves are too hot to handle and the sexy latka-jhatkas and hot thumkas are to die for! In the dance video, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking sizzling in a pink dress and her dance moves are killer! In the second half of the song, the Bhojpuri queen is looking sensuous in a sexy white net saree and is seen dancing in the rain. Her sexy chemistry with Pawan Singh and their hot dance moves will set your screens on fire!

The song Jag Hai Pa Jata has been sung by Kalpana & Pawan Singh and the lyrics of the song have been given by Vinay Bihari. Jag Hai Pa Jata is one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in more than 150 Bhojpuri films such as Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, among several others.

She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. She has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi film industries.

