Monalisa bikini photos: One of the hottest, bankable and popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa has once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. The diva started her acting career 22 years back in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate but didn’t bag recognition until 1999. The diva has featured in Oriya, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada as well as Hindi language films.

Some of her movies from her early years are- Khatailal Mithailal, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke , Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Rangbaz Daroga – Aanchal, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, among various other films.

Take a look at some of her sexiest bikini pictures here:

Currently, the Bhojpuri sensation is riding high on the success of her star plus show Nazar which is currently topping the TRP charts. On the work front, there are no such Bhojpuri movies lined up for the diva but the fans are eagerly hoping that the social media sensation soon makes an entry into the Bhojpuri industry!

