Monalisa aka Antara Biswas once again set the Internet on fire with her sultry dance moves on Mungda song from the Sonakshi Sinha's Total Dhamaal. The stunning lady in the video shared by her on her official Instagram handle has already set the Internet on fire by garnered over 42k likes within an hour of its upload.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan in Nazar. The stunning lady soon after posting her happy Sundaying photo in a sky blue coloured crop shirt and denim shorts took to her official Instagram handle to share a sexy dance video. Flaunting her unmissable sultry dance moves on Mungda song from Sonakshi Sinha’s Total Dhamaal movie, Monalisa was joined by her co-star Niyati Fatnani. Captioning her post as, “The Dance Lovers again. With total dhamaal. We just can’t control ourselves whenever we Listen to the peppy numbers. we make sure we Take out time in between shots for this.”

In a pink coloured sleeveless suit, Monalisa is seen dancing in her Dayan avatar while Niyati looks beautiful in a baby pink coloured saree. Seems like the duo was busy having a gala time at the sets of Ek Dayan Ki Nazar that airs every day on Star Plus. Posted just an hour ago, Monalisa’s sexy dance video has already garnered over 42k likes on the Internet. If you missed watching this dance video of Monalisa, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her Bhojpuri movies, the gorgeous diva was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. Apart from her journey in the regional film industries, she is also a known personality on television. The lady rose to limelight after participating in none other than Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

