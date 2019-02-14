As the entire world celebrating Happy Valentine’s Day today, our Bollywood and television celebs are too in the list. Well, their Instagram post is filled with emotional messages, pictures and videos that prove how high they are on emotions. Talking about celebrities celebrating valentines day, Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas too took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy valentines day. With an emotional message and an adorable video, Monalisa made sure her fans were well aware of her lovely relationship with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot whom she got hitched on Bigg Boss season 10 hosted by Salman Khan and won by Manveer Gujjar.

Her message began with that valentines day is not about romance but in fact, lauds our loved ones who have been in our life through thick and thin. Overwhelmed to have Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in her life, she further added that loving someone is not just about it saying every day, it’s about showing it every day in every way. Talking about her hard time when she was diagnosed with Asthma and had to stop swimming. From how Vikrant got to know about her condition to make her comfortable, Vikrant turned her into an unstoppable diva. She concluded the adorable post by asking her followers if they have been through the same. If you missed watching the latest emotional video of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a look at it here:

Wish you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day! This day is not just about romance but celebrating your loved ones who have been in your life through thick and thin. For me, that’s my husband – Vikrant. We both have come a long way, be it easy or tough times. Loving someone is not just about saying it every day, it’s about showing it every day in every way and that’s how Vikrant has been with me. Around the time we started working together, I was diagnosed with asthma. I wasn't open about it. I didn’t even tell Vikrant about my condition. I would use my inhaler only privately because I was afraid people would judge me. I used to swim regularly, but after I found out I was asthmatic, I stopped doing that as well! When he got to know about my condition, he empathized with me and discussed the issue. He made me comfortable with the idea of using my inhaler openly. He encouraged me to #OpenUpToAsthma as he knew I hadn’t told anyone about it till then. He even encouraged me to start swimming again! I remember this one time when we went to the swimming pool and he told me that I don’t need to let my asthma hold me back. He reminded me that as long as I have my inhaler with me, I do not worry about my condition! That day, with Vikrant’s encouragement, I swam for as long as I wanted to…I felt unstoppable! And I guess that is what a loved one does for you. They support you through hard times and make you realise that you don’t need to let anything limit yourself! That’s my story. Has a loved one supported you through your asthma journey? Tell me in the comments below!

