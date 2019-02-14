Not everybody in the industry is aware of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's love life with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share an emotional video on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, to wish the love of her life a very happy, lovable and romantic valentines day.

As the entire world celebrating Happy Valentine’s Day today, our Bollywood and television celebs are too in the list. Well, their Instagram post is filled with emotional messages, pictures and videos that prove how high they are on emotions. Talking about celebrities celebrating valentines day, Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas too took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy valentines day. With an emotional message and an adorable video, Monalisa made sure her fans were well aware of her lovely relationship with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot whom she got hitched on Bigg Boss season 10 hosted by Salman Khan and won by Manveer Gujjar.

Her message began with that valentines day is not about romance but in fact, lauds our loved ones who have been in our life through thick and thin. Overwhelmed to have Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in her life, she further added that loving someone is not just about it saying every day, it’s about showing it every day in every way. Talking about her hard time when she was diagnosed with Asthma and had to stop swimming. From how Vikrant got to know about her condition to make her comfortable, Vikrant turned her into an unstoppable diva. She concluded the adorable post by asking her followers if they have been through the same. If you missed watching the latest emotional video of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a look at it here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More