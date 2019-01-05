Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot video: The stunning Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who never misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with those killer dance moves and now stunts, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her on-screen son Ansh Rathod aka Harsh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot sexy video: The heart and soul of ongoing Star Plus drama Ek Dayan Ki Zara, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a perfect example of beauty with talent. The lady who is one of the best known bankable divas of Bhojpuri industry, is also a popular face on the Internet. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa definitely knows how to make her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves in the movie and stunts in the shows.

The stunning lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod in Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to wish Happy Birthday to her on-screen son Ansh Rathod aka Harsh Rajput. The Mohana style video for co-star Harsh with sweet wishes in the caption, Monalisa’s Instagram post was all about sweetness. While Monalisa is in her Dayan avatar, birthday boy Harsh Rajput looks cute as he was waiting for the surprise.

If you missed the birthday video of Harsh Rajput from the sets of Nazar, take a look at it:

Well, not just Harsh! Monalisa is often seen having a gala time with her on-screen co-stars through pictures shared by her on the official Instagram handle that has a fan following of over 1.5 million.

