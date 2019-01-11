Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: The stunning Bhojpuri sensation who won millions of heart with her sultry dance moves in the regional film industry, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her co-star Niyati Fatnani. The stunning lady is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Nazar

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: The stunning Bhojpuri sensation who won millions of heart with her sultry dance moves in the regional film industry, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her co-star Niyati Fatnani. The stunning lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Nazar, is often seen enjoying with Niyati at the sets of Nazar, a supernatural show that airs from Monday to Friday on Star Plus. Though the duo in the show is each other’s enemies but they never miss a chance of getting clicked for pictures.

Talking about her Instagram photos! With a sweet message, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa shared two beautiful pictures with Fatnani. In their Dayan and Vaish avatar, Monalisa and Niyati look beautiful as they pose for a picture. The post shared today i.e. January 11 on Instagram, has so far garnered over 4k likes with thousands of fanbase wishing a happy birthday to the beautiful lady. If you missed the latest Instagram post of one and only Monalisa who is ruling the Nazar show with her sexy stunts and sizzling Dayan avatar, take a look at the pictures:

Take a look at the pictures shared by Monalisa with Niyati Fatnani:

