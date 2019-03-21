Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram video: The stunning Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share wish Happy Holi to her 1.7 million followers who love and praise her beauty as well as work. In a white printed dress, Monalisa sent a lovable message to her fans.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram video: Popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas who is theatrically known as Monalia, is one of the most famous loved and praised stars of the regional industry. Not just 150 Bhojpuri movies, Monalisa has films in Telugu, Bengali, Odiya, Tamil and Hindi under her belt. The stunning lady who was last seen flaunting her sexiness in Bengali web series, loves swimming and is quite famous for posting her sexy bikini pictures on social media.

Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’s ongoing show, Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy Holi to her fans. With a beautiful message for friends, Monalisa in the video is heard saying, ‘Hello dosto, main hun aapki Monalisa. Humesha meethi rahe aapki boli, khushiyon seh bharr jaaye aapki jholi. Meri taraf seh aapko happy Holi.’

In the meanwhile, take a look at the Holi dance video of Monalisa with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The blockbuster song Sarara Holi Hain sung by Nirahua and Khushbu Raj, crossed over 205,894 views on social media.

In a white floral printed dress, Monalisa captioned her latest happy Holi post by saying Happy Holi guys, for more such exclusive content. She further told her fans to follow her on helo app to watch more videos. The happy post garnered over 30,821 likes with her huge fan following showering love and Holi wishes to her on Instagram.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Monalisa, take a look at it here:

The stunning lady also shared a cute photo of her in a mustard and off-white coloured dress to wish happy Holi to her followers via Instagram story. Monalisa’s funny reaction in the picture is a must watch! Take a sneak peek to the post, here:

