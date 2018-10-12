Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's stunning avatar in a peach lace gown has taken over the Internet. Not only her stunning peach gown but even her accessories like her earrings and ring look fabulous. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a head-turner and keeps driving her fans crazy with her hot and gorgeous photos.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s stunning avatar in a peach lace gown has taken over the Internet. Not only her stunning peach gown but even her accessories like her earrings and ring look fabulous. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a head-turner and keeps driving her fans crazy with her hot and gorgeous photos. She is currently seen playing a negative character in Star Plus’s supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar.

The diva posted another sizzling photo on her Instagram account in which she can be seen posing in a sexy yellow dress sitting in a park.

The show has gained immense popularity and it seems that after ruling the silver screen for so many years she is now going to win millions of hearts with her phenomenal performances on the small screen as well. She has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is known for her sexy dance performances. From Bhojpuri to Bengali to Hindi cinema, she has featured in different film industries and has been entertaining us for quite some time now.

She became sensational news after she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant on national television during her stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house. She even emerged as one of the finalists on the show and became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More