Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos which she has been posting on photo-sharing app Instagram and all thanks to her stunning and sexy looks, the photos have taken social media by storm. Dressed in a sexy black jumpsuit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she poses for the camera. Her seductive expressions and those big beautiful eyes have driven fans crazy.

Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, has done over 200 Bhojpuri films with big Bhojpuri stars such as Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others.

She is currently winning millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in Dayan Ki Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus. Apart from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also featured in Hindi, Telugu and Bengali film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry who is also one of the highest paid actresses. She also participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and grabbed all headlines after she got hitched to her boyfriend Vikrant on national television.

