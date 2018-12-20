Monalisa Antara Biswas video: The stunning lady from Bhojpuri industry is currently enjoying the love and praises from her huge fan following for her amazing acting skills in Nazar as a Dayan. One of Monalisa's fan shared her sexy video in a white off shoulder crop top and hot denim shorts, which is simply unmissable.

Monalisa Antara Biswas hot photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa has a perfect weekend treat for her fans. The stunning lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves whether in Bhojpuri films or now in Star Plus’s popular drama Nazar, she is always up with a a unique and sensual surprise for the audience. From glitz to lights, Monalisa is not only famous in Bhojpuri fraternity but has also become one of the best known persoanlities of Star parivar.

We all know how active she is on social media. Biswas never diappoints her 1.4 million fan following when it comes to sexy pictures and adorable or sultry dance videos. Recently, the Bhojpuri bombshell was busy having a gala time with hubby, Vikrant Rajpoot at an event. Thats not it! one of Monalisa’s fan took to Instagram to share her sexy video on Ajay Devgn’s song, Lamba Tikegi. In hot denim shorts, Monalisa simply slayed her looks in a white cold shoulder crop top. If you missed her lamba tikegi sexy dance video, take a look at the clip which was shared by her fan that has ganrered over 78k likes.

On the work front, Antara Biswas who is currently seen as playing the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar, was a part of Salman Khan’s most controversial show Bigg Boss, through which she came to limelight in Telly world. The lady who has over 125 movies under belt, made her fans crazy with her looks in her latest Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More