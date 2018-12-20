A few hours ago, Monalisa posted this new photo on her Instagram handle and the actor is looking gorgeous as always. This time, Bhojpuri cinema's most bankable actor has given pose with hubby Rohit Kumar Verma and the couple is looking adorable together. Monalisa is wearing this black outfit with golden flowers embroidered on it.

She gained immense popularity after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss

Bhojpuri actor and Television’s most appreciated antagonist Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is once again ruling the Internet with her latest photo. The diva boats of over 1.4 million fans on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life via the medium. As mentioned above, the diva barely shies away from sharing her new looks, candids and photos with her fans and her followers are just in love with the beauty for the fact.

A few hours ago, Monalisa posted this new photo on her Instagram handle and the actor is looking gorgeous as always. This time, Bhojpuri cinema’s most bankable actor has given pose with hubby Rohit Kumar Verma and the couple is looking adorable together. Monalisa is wearing this black outfit with golden flowers embroidered on it. The outfit is complimenting the beauty in every way and Biswas is just flauting her perfect curves in the classy outfit. Here’s take a look at the picture:

In just a few hours, the diva has garnered over 13K likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the lady. Currently, Monalisa is playing a witch in Star Plus’ top-ranked supernatural soap opera Nazar. The actor has been recieving positive response for her acting skills and top-notch looks. Meanwhile, here is an assortment of Monalisa’s most talkedabout pictures so far, take a look:

