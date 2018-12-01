Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Nazar which airs on Star Plus, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beauty secret with 1.4 million followers on photo sharing app. In a floral dress, Monalisa simply looks beautiful in the latest Instagram video.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation who is currently ruling the Star Plus show Ek Dayan Ki Nazar with her hot and sexy avatar as a vampire, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beauty secret. Well, our stunning lady who never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her sexy and sultry dance moves, in the video is seen talking about the natural ingredients used in the kitchen for soft, silky hair and beautiful skin.

Watch the unmissable video of Bhojpuri bombshell, Monalisa:

On the work front, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry. The lady who was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, made her telly world debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 10. The beauty who has won millions of hearts with her sexy dance moves in superhit Bhojpuri films, is one of the highest grossing actors. Taking about her film, Antara Biswas’s superhit movie Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 was helmed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey under the banner of Saideep Films. Pradeep Pandey, Surabhi Shukla, Rahul Dev, Arun Bakshi, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey and KK Goswami starrer is Monalisa’s one of the best movies.

