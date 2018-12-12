Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's famous show Nazar, is back with a stunning surprise for her huge fan following. The gorgeous lady who is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa turns the temperature high by posting her sexy pictures.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, is back with a stunning surprise for her huge fan following. The gorgeous lady who is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa turns the temperature high by posting her sexy pictures. Active on social media, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa has over 150 blockbuster films under her belt and has now become the internet sensation.

With over 1.4 million followers on social media, the stunning lady has now garnered 40k likes on her latest Instagram post. Not just that, her lovable fans who praise her work performance has jam packed the comment section with love. We all know how active she is on social media and how amazingly she treats her fans with sexy photos and sultry videos. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the sizzling picture of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas in her Vamp avatar posing like a diva:

Married to co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Monalisa has appeared in Bhojpuri films with Bhojpuri superstar Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among many others. The lady came to limelight after she participated in Bigg Boss 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More