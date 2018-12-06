Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri sensation knows how to grab the lovable attention her 1.4 million fan following on social media. Never missing an opportunity to give a much required treat to her fan, Mohana aka Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back with a new Insta post. Well, this time its neither about her upcoming gran episode nor the sizzling or uber hot poolside photo. The lastest video shared on photo-sharing app talk about Ashtma. The stunning lady who has won millions of hearts with her sensual dance moves is seen talking about how to see got to know that she has asthma.

Looking beautiful in a blue coloured dress with frizzy hair, we simply couldn’t keep our eyes away from her subtle makeup even though she was sharing about her health issues. Starting from how much she loves swimming, Monalisa shared her entire incident of realising about asthma. Well, the goegeous diva who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan aka witch in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, shared her story after Priyanka Chopra stepped forward to share her life changing story. Challenging her friends to share their stories, Mohana aka Antara ended the video which was posted on December 6.

If you missed the video that has so far garnered 31k likes on Instagram, take a look at Monalisa’s asthma story:

I came across this inspiring story of @priyankachopra revealing she has asthma and hence I thought I should also #OpenUpToAsthma and share my story. I absolutely love swimming. The moment I look at water, I just cannot control myself. But for the past few years, I started having breathing issues, but since I thought it is because of my hectic life and polluted city, I never got myself checked. One day when I was swimming, I thought my breathing had completely stopped and I didn’t know what to do. Luckily my friend was with me who is asthmatic, understood the symptoms and suggested I should immediately get myself checked. I was not sure what the outcome would be but my friend’s reaction did scare me. When my doctor told me that I have mild asthma and I have to use an inhaler whenever I have breathing problems. I was like, What? Why would I need it? I definitely didn’t take it well and I also didn’t tell anyone, not even my family. My doctor had given me some breathing exercises and an inhaler. It was a very difficult time when it all started as it put me on break from swimming for a couple of weeks. I have never spoken about my condition before. Infact I use my inhaler when no one is around. But now when I saw Priyanka’s video, I thought if she could open up, why am I hiding? What’s stopping me? Should I even be bothered as to what people will say or think? And I thought I am way beyond that. I have made a successful career for myself and have never let anything stop me ever, not even asthma. I have always come out as a winner. Then why not just open up? So now, it’s your turn to #OpenUpToAsthma. I challenge @charliechauhan @moushumibanerji @nik446 to tell the world their own story or stories of asthmatics that inspire them by living life to the fullest. I also want all of you watching this video to share your inspiring stories using #OpenUpToAsthma

