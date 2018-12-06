Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri sensation knows how to grab the lovable attention her 1.4 million fan following on social media. The stunning lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's popular drama Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her Asthma story.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri sensation knows how to grab the lovable attention her 1.4 million fan following on social media. Never missing an opportunity to give a much required treat to her fan, Mohana aka Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back with a new Insta post. Well, this time its neither about her upcoming gran episode nor the sizzling or uber hot poolside photo. The lastest video shared on photo-sharing app talk about Ashtma. The stunning lady who has won millions of hearts with her sensual dance moves is seen talking about how to see got to know that she has asthma.

Looking beautiful in a blue coloured dress with frizzy hair, we simply couldn’t keep our eyes away from her subtle makeup even though she was sharing about her health issues. Starting from how much she loves swimming, Monalisa shared her entire incident of realising about asthma. Well, the goegeous diva who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan aka witch in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, shared her story after Priyanka Chopra stepped forward to share her life changing story. Challenging her friends to share their stories, Mohana aka Antara ended the video which was posted on December 6.

If you missed the video that has so far garnered 31k likes on Instagram, take a look at Monalisa’s asthma story:

