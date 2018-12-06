Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is the heart and soul Bhojpuri industry. The stunning lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's famous show Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her suber hot and sizzling photo in a rust coloured suit.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa, hardly misses an opportunity to make her huge fan following go crazy with those killer looks and unmissable pictures. With her sultry dance moves and sensual photos, Monalisa has won millions of hearts and we don’t need to prove it. The lady who has a massive fan following not only in Bhojpuri industry but also in Telly world. The source of attraction in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar, Monalisa never disappoints her audience. Be it her powerpacked stunts in the show or simply playing the vamp like a diva, she is always up with surprises.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas simply took our breath away with her sizzling picture in a rust coloured suit. With golden set bangles and simply earring, Biswas’s teasing smile is simply complimenting her look. In the series of photos posted by her from the sets of ongoing show Nazar in which she is seen essaying the role of Dayan, Monalisa chose to wear a beautiful heavy dupatta. Well, undoubtedly the photos shared on Instagram for over 1.4 million followers, has set the internet on fire. If you missed the sneak peek of her latest Insta post, here are the hot and sexy photo of Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas’s post:

We all know how active our stunning Bhojpuri bombshell is. Take a look at Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s Dayan look from the popular show Nazar:

