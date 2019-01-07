Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri sensation who is not only the dancing and acting queen of the regional film industry but also the ongoing telly drama Nazar, is one of the most famous and lovable faces of Instagram. Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to share the Dil To Happy Hai Ji promo for her fans.

With her sultry dance moves, she won millions of hearts in India and now making her followers go gaga with her sexy pictures on social media. Active on the photo-sharing app like any other Instagram freak, Monalisa never gives a chance to her fans of complaining.

Recently, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle AsliMonalisa, to post a happy Dayan style birthday wish to her on-screen son Ansh Rathod aka Harsh Rajput. Treating her 1.5 million fans with such happening and sizzling surprises, Monalisa has become the internet sensation. The Bhojpuri bombshell shared a post yesterday i.e. December 6, which is all about Dil To Happy Hai Ji. In order to make her fans watch the upcoming daily soap Dil To Happy Hai Ji starring Jasmin.

Watch the Dil To Happy Hai Ji promo here:

On the work front, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa, is currently busy shooting for her ongoing show Nazar in which she is seen essaying the role of Dayan. Monalisa made her Indian Telly debut with Salman Khan’s famous show, Bigg Boss season 10.

