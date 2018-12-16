Monalisa aka Antara Biswas once again sets the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry dance moves. Well, this time its not the lady herself who has surprised her fans but infact, its one of her fan page who came out with a perfect weekend special for Monalisa fans. Watch the unmissable video of Monalisa with Chintu Pandey from their chartbuster Susuk Susuk Ke Royi Thi.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the best known personalities of Bhojpuri industry. After setting the regional film fraternity on fire, she is now seen spicing up the famous Star Plus show, Nazar as a Dayan named Mohana. Bhojpuri bombshell who has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films is a not only a fine actress but also has a tag of versatility under her belt. Antara Biswas is famously and theatrically known as Monalisa in the Industry. Ever since she began her acting career, Biswas has never looked back to the hurdles she had to surpass to garner immense number of praises and love from the audience.

Talking about her journey in the glamour industry, Monalisa came to limelight after she was seen in Salman Khan’s famous as well as the most controversial show, Bigg Boss. She not only bagged a role in Telly world’s supernatural show but also became the Internet sensation. Besides that, she was also seen essaying the role of leading lady in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 which was released on October 16, this year. The Bhojpuri film not only collected good digits at box office but its music too became the money vendor for the movie. Well, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram post shared by one of her fans, is a chartbuster titled Susuk Susuk Ke Royi Thi from same film.

The video which was shared yesterday i.e. December 15, has so far garnered over 4k likes on photo-sharing app. The song Susuk Susuk Ke Royi Thi starring Chintu Pandey has infact garnered 1 million views on YouTube. Watch the unmissable video of Monalisa showcasing her sultry dance moves on one of her superhit songs:

