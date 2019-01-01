Monalisa Antara Biswas hot photos: The gorgeous Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share the New Year 2019 post with her fans. Treating her over 1.5 million fans with a super hot picture that features hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Monalisa's Instagram post garnered over 25k likes.

Monalisa Antara Biswas hot photos: With over 1.5 million followers on social media, Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa in the regional film industry once again sets the internet on fire with her latest sexy picture. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks, took to her official Instagram account to wish her fans a very happy new year with yet another sizzling photo which also features her love, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

In a peach dress with silver coloured dropping earrings, Monalisa’s new year surprise definitely turned out to be a perfect treat for us all. Giving us serious couple goals in the Instagram post, Vikrant Singh as always was looking dapper in the black attire with his lady love while Bhojpuri star couple posed for happening picture. Well, the arrival of 2019 post garnered over 25k likes on social media within an hour. If you missed her super hot Insta post, take a look at the stunning picture of Monalisa in all smiles with hubby Vikrant:

On the work front, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is currently enjoying the grand success of her ongoing show Nazar. The stunning diva is seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show that airs every day during the prime time.

