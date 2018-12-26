Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot video: The stunning and hot star of Star Plus's famous show Nazar, is all set to make you all go gaga with her funny punch lines in the upcoming show of Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the video that has already garnered love and praises.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot video: The stunning and hot star of Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, is all set to make you all go gaga with her funny punch lines in the upcoming show of Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Well, we have seen Monalisa’s sultry dance moves in the movies, stunts in the show, sweet and calm side in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss but for the first time, the gorgeous diva will be seen making us all laugh on a comedy show that goes on air every Saturday and Sunday on Star Plus.

Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of the upcoming episode. The video starts with Monalisa in her Dayan avatar sitting on the laps of Sunil Grover. The video also featured Divyank Tripathi’s husband and Qayamat Ki Raat actor, Vivek Dahiya. Apart from both the stars, Ali Asgar, Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan were seen in the clip which was shared today i.e. December 26. Well, within minutes of its upload, the video has already garnered likes and praises. Here’s the sneak peek to the clip:

Talking about the other projects, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa in Bhojpuri industry is currently seen playing the role of Dayan in Nazar. The gorgeous diva came to limelight after she participated in Bigg Boss. Undoubtedly, the stunning lady is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry and never miss a chance to entertain her audience with killer looks and sultry dance videos.

