Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently ruling TRP charts with her show Nazar on Star Plus, is mesmerising everyone with her latest photo. Taking the social media by storm, Monalisa shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she is looking too hot to handle in her sun-kissed desi look. After the diva shared the photo, fans could not stop showering compliments on the beautiful diva.

After ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for years, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa has made a swift transition to the telly world with her new show Nazar. Along with being a phenomenal dancer and actor, the gorgeous diva is also a social media sensation. Every time she posts a new photo, it goes viral in no time, reflecting her star power. Mesmerising everyone with her stunning looks and breathtaking persona, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos.

Dressed in a green suit paired with purple and mustard-coloured dupatta, Monalisa is looking gorgeous as she strikes a hot pose. Flaunting her curvaceous figure, Monalisa accentuated her look with a tiny bindi and long tresses. As the sunlight kisses her glowing skin, she is looking phenomenal, giving a stiff competition to her competitors and getting way ahead of the race. In a follow-up photo, Monalisa is striking a sexy pose under a tree and can be seen looking right into the camera, making hearts flutter.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram handle, Monalisa gave a philosophical caption and asked her fans to adopt the pace of nature. With more than 23 K likes in just 4 hours, the photos have won the hearts of the fans, who cannot stop showering compliments in the comment section.

Having worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rose to fame with her stint in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10. Currently, Monalisa is topping the TRP shows with her telly show Nazar, which airs on Star Plus.

Take a look at Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s hot and sexy photos that leave everyone mesmerised:

