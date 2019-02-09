Monalisa hot photos: Antara Biswas who is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa started her acting career 22 years back in 1997 with Hindi language film Jayte but didn't get her breakthrough until the 2000s. She has worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Oriya, Kannada as well as Tamil industry! She is one of the most versatile actors of the Bhojpuri industry and has made a mark for herself.

Monalisa hot photos: One of the hottest and popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas who is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has set the internet on fire with her sultry videos and her killer body! The diva who started her acting career 22 years back has now become a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. She surely has achieved a lot in 22 years- fifty plus Bhojpuri films, more than 40 item numbers, television shows, advertisements and many more. She has worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Oriya, Kannada as well as Tamil industry! She is one of the most versatile actors of the Bhojpuri industry and has made a mark for herself.

She started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi language film Jayate but got her breakthrough in the Oriya industry before making her Bhojpuri debut in 2008 with Bhole Shankar. Since then she has never looked back and now has a massive fan following of more than 1 million followers! Some of her best Bhojpuri movies are Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike , Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa among others.

On the work front, Monalisa is currently filming for her star plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan. Take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Bhojpuri bombshell here:

