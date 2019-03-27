Monalisa sexy photos: Antara Biswas is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry from her curvaceous body to her item songs Monalisa has made a mark in the industry and now is a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Take a look at her top 7 best black bikini pictures!

Monalisa sexy photos: One of the hottest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa has once again set the internet on fire with her photos. Recently, the diva shared a series of photographs of her dressed in a beautiful off shoulder and thigh-high slit black dress. She had complimented her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick and pencil heels.

Well, this isn’t the first time Monalisa carried off black with such grace and confidence. Whether it be a gown, a dress or a bikini Monalisa can slay in any attire! A few days back Monalisa shared another picture of her dressed in a plunging neckline black monokini. In the photo, she was posing along the pool and posing for the camera while playing in the water.

Take a look:

Antara Biswas started her acting career back in 1997 with Jayate where she played the role of Aarti but didn’t get her breakthrough until the 2000s. Monalisa has featured in many multilingual movies whether it be Odiya, Kannada, Telugu or Tamil, Antara has worked in all.

Some of her top movies are- Jalwa: Fun in Love, Adhikar, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Bobby: Love and Lust, Love Guru, Encounter Dayanayak, To the London Calling, Khubsurat Naukrani, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Dabangg Mora Balma, Desh Pardesh, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Rakth Bhumi, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Ziddi Aashiq, Mrityunjay, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala among various other.

On the work front, Monalisa is currently shooting for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of Daayan.

Take a look at her top 7 hot photos in black here:

