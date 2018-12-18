Monalisa alias Antara Biswas has taken the internet by storm with her latest post. The diva, who is seen playing the role of Mohana in Star Plus's serial Nazar has a huge fan base following her on the social media. Check out Monalisa's latest sizzling video where she flaunts her dance moves.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most followed actresses in the Bhojpuri industry today. The actress, who is playing a Daayan in the Star Plus’s daily soap Nazar has recently uploaded a video through her social media handle which is driving her fans crazy. The hot and sexy Bhojpuri diva has mesmerised the audience with her performance in the Hindi serial and has always managed to create a buzz in the entertainment sector with her latest updates whether it is about her looks, stint or anything else.

The Bhojpuri diva has recently posted a video a few days ago on her Instagram account, where she is seen dancing hard on Salman Khan’s song from the film ‘Kick’. As per latest reports, Monalisa is seen practising hard on this song with style. The actress had also shared another video through her official social media handle in which she is seen performing on the song Dola Ray Dola of Shahrukh Khan’s film Devdas.

The song was a sequence for her Star Plus serial Nazar. Meanwhile, Monalisa plays the character Mohana in the serial which has garnered a lot of praise. Check out the diva’s latest post and get mesmerised once again.

