Bhojpuri heartthrob Monalisa's latest sizzling photo: Bhojpuri heartthrob Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is raising temperatures in her latest sizzling photos. In the photos, Monalisa can be seen striking a sexy pose in a black swimsuit styled with a red floral cape.

Bhojpuri heartthrob Antara Biswas, also popularly known as Monalisa, is known to rule hearts with her on-screen as well as off-screen charm and persona. As the actor sizzles the small screen with her latest telly show Nazar and steals all the limelight with her glamourous Daayan avatar, Monalisa manages to make everyone’s heart skip a beat whenever she shares a new photo on her official Instagram account. On Sunday, June 19, Monalisa shared throwback photos in which she can be seen spending quality time with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Dressed in a purple spaghetti top and blue denim shorts styled with a grey shrug and white sneakers, Monalisa looks too hot to handle as she flaunts her sexy toned legs. In the series of the photos, Monalisa can also be seen sporting a sexy black swimsuit. To style the whole look, Monalisa paired her swimsuit with a floral red cape and left her hair open to add the oomph.

Soaring the temperatures on her Instagram handle, the actor looks sizzling as she gets drenched under a water fountain along with her husband. After the heartthrob shared the photos, her fans showered compliments and stated that her husband is a lucky man.

Before this, Monalisa was seen making the fans go oh la la when she posted a photo in which she could be seen striking a pose in a pink spaghetti top paired with black denim shorts. Spreading the message of self-love, Monalisa wrote that self-love is the best love.

Along with starring in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 hosted by Salman Khan. The diva made headlines after she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house on January 27, 2017.

Selfie 🤳 … #rainyday #metime A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

