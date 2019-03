The Susuk Susuk Ke Royi Thi fame actor, Antara Biswas is one of the most famous Bhojpuri divas in the industry. The stunning lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan in Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her happy Sunday post which has already garnered over 21,200 likes.

The gorgeous diva is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in the ongoing Star Plus show, Nazar. Before making her sexy Indian Telly debut as the main protagonist, she was seen participating in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 10. Well, her sweet and innocent in the show, made her win millions of hearts within a short time span. Well, the Bhojpuri bombshell made her web-series debut with Bengali digital drama titled Dupur Thakurpo 2 as Jhuma Boudi.

In a rust coloured deep necked suit with golden bangles and earrings, Monalisa’s latest Instagram post is too hot to handle! Well, that unmissable smile on her face is all that stole our face. She captioned her post saying that every day is the perfect day to refuel your soul, give yourself what you need, and to be grateful for all your blessings. The happy Sundaying post of Monalisa which has garnered over 21,200 likes within minutes of its upload, is jam-packed with comments praising her looks in the photo.

If you missed watching the latest Instagram post of Monalisa Antara Biswas, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her Bhojpuri movies, she was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 as a special appearance. Flaunting her sultry dance moves like a diva in the song Susuk Susuk Ke Royi Thi was liked by over 2.6 million YouTube users.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More