Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation couldn't control herself from posing for a picture. Well, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photos while she posed for a photo in a garden. The gorgeous diva simply slayed it like a boss lady in her latest picture and here's the proof.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her looks, photos and videos. The stunning lady who is known for sexy moves and amazing acting skills in Bhojpuri film industry is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s popular prime time show Ek Dayan Ki Nazar. Well, the beauty is often observed surprising her fans with her beautiful photos with her husband, friends and even co-workers of the show she currently is working in. The lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know how much she loves nature.

The gorgeous lady couldn’t stop herself from posing for a picture in her latest post. In black sleeveless dress and white shows, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is simply slaying it like a boss lady. Well, we all know how popular the beauty is in Bhojpuri industry but the diva has already bagged an award for being Sabse Karamati Sadasya of Star Parivar. The beauty who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss was overwhelmed to the receive award at Star Parivaar Awards 2018. Take a look at the stunning photos of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas that she posted on her social media.

