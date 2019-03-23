Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen as Mohana Rathod in Star Plus's supernatural show, Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another set of beautiful pictures in new Mohana avatar who is all set to join hands with Pishachini to kill Divya Drishti.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who barely skips an opprotunity of making her fans talk about her flawless beauty and of course those sultry latkas and jhatkas is one of the most bankable and loved divas of the regional industry. With over 150 Bhojpuri super hits under her belt, Monalisa is a famous personality in Hindi, Telugu, Odiya and Tamil entertainment industry. Antara Biswas who is theatrically known as Monalisa, enjoys love and support of over 1.7 million followers on the Internet.

Monalisa too loves and adores her fanbase and makes sure they are well updates about her personal and professional life by posting beautiful, sexy and hot pictures. Infact, she is quite famous forposting the promos of upcoming Nazar episodes. Monalisa today i.e. March 23, took to her official Instagram account to share her photos in totally new vampire avatar. In magenta coloured suit with orange golden and pink printed dupatta, Monalisa’s huge maang-teeka stole the limelight of the outfit that was embraced with a colourful kamarbandd and pink coloured bangles. Known for her on the point make-up, Monalisa chose to match her lip colour with the suit just to treat her massive fan following with hert beautiful images. Captioning the post as Mohana comes to meet Pishachini, P silent in a new look and with more power.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the beautiful post of Monalisa, take a look at the pictures that has already garnered over 17k likes within a few hours of its upload:

Monalisa who has been serving in the entertainment industry for a decade, came to limelight after she participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss season 10. The show was a superhit and was won by Monalisa’s one of the best friends in the house, Manvir Gujar. Monalisa’s sweetness and emotional breakdown was all that melted millions of hearts who went on voting for her. The lucky and super talented diva, infact, got hitched to her mpw husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who is also a Bhojpuri super star.

