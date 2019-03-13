Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod, took to her official Instagram handle to share her vigorous video in which she is seen doing martial arts with a sword in a green coloured suit. Well, her power-packed video ends on a funny note as the hottie started laughing after flaunting her Dayan avatar.

Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who began her acting career at a very young, is today known as one of the most popular, talented as well as bankable divas of Bhojpuri film industry. Not just that, with her determination she has won millions of hearts who follow and express their love and adoration to the lady on social media. Well, Monalisa too makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal as well as professional life by putting photos and videos.

The stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another hot video for her over 1.7 million fan base. In a green coloured suit with pink embroidery, Monalisa in the short clip is seen in her Mohana Rathod aka Dayan avatar. With a huge sword in her hand, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is seen flaunting her vigorous side by flaunting her martial art knowledge. Concluding the video with a burst of laughter, Monalisa’s post was highly appreciated by her followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Well, her behind the scenes video garnered over 40,294 views within hours of its upload. If still haven’t watched on Monalisa’s official Instagram handle, take a sneak peek to it here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More