Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: Antara Biswas once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot starrer Kavan Jaadu Kailu. The gorgeous lady who never misses an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga when it comes to songs, is also the Internet sensation.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: From Bhole Shankar to Tu Babya Hamaar, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Saat Saheliya, Devra Bada Satawela, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Pocket Gangsters, Suhag and Sarkar Raj, Antara Biswas’s journey in the regional industry is not hidden from us all. Not just that! She has even featured in movies like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Bunty Aur Babli, Blackmail, Kaafila, Hamilton Palace, Wrong Number and Love Guru.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas set the YouTube on fire with her yet another sensuous performance in Vikrant Singh Rajpoot starrer Kawav Jaadu Kailu from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film titled Prem Leela. In the video, Monalisa and Vikrant are seen getting cosy in the forest. The track which was sung by Pamela Jain and is recorded under the banners of T-Series, has crossed over 8 million views on YouTube. If you missed watching the video of Bhojpuri star-couple, take a look at the video here:

Antara Biswas is currently enjoying the grand success of her ongoing daily soap titled Nazar. The show in which Monalisa is seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan, airs daily on Star Plus. Vikrant’s lady love got hitched to the Bhojpuri star in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted Salman Khan.

Also, watch: Monalisa hot bhojpuri songs:

