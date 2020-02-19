Monalisa bikini photos: Bhojpuri actor turned television star Monalisa is taking setting the Internet ablaze with her hot and sexy photos. On Wednesday, February 19, Monalisa has shared her latest photos in which she can be seen donning a black monokini.

Monalisa bikini photos: When it comes to raising the temperature on the small screen, who can do it better than Bhojpuri actor turned Indian television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. Riding high on the popularity of her supernatural show Nazar, Monalisa is all set to make a comeback with the second season of the show and her fans simply cannot keep calm. To take the excitement level a notch above, Monalisa has an exciting treat waiting for her fans on her Instagram account.

Just hours before the premiere of Nazar 2, Monalisa has shared 2 hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account. Posing for the camera in a pool wearing a black monokini, Monalisa is making thousands go weak in the knees with her seductive and sensuous avatar. Looking at her enticing expressions and curvaceous body, you are sure to break into a sweat and go gaga over her.

It is Monalisa’s this breathtaking on-screen and off-screen persona that makes her one of the most desirable women of the Indian Television Industry. Being an avid social media user, Monalisa boasts of more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account and leaves no opportunity to charm her fans with her latest photos.

Also Read: Krystle D’Souza photos: Fittrat actor turns up heat in black dress, see pictures

Also Read: Sanaya Irani Mohit Sehgal romantic photos: Television couple vacation in Dubai

Take a look at some hot and sexy photos of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas:

Before venturing into Indian Television, Monalisa was one of the most bankable female stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Along with several hit films, Monalisa also has many blockbuster items songs to her name. Furthermore, the actress has also been a contestant of Indian reality show Bigg Boss 10, in which she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Also Read: Mouni Roy vacation photos: Naagin star slays Internet with her glamorous avatar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App