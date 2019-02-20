Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram post: Dayan aka Mohana Rathod took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest picture of herself having a gala time with one of her Nazar co-star on the sets of the show that airs on Star Plus every week. Take a look at the picture that has so far garnered over 36k likes:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas barely misses an opportunity of flaunting her beauty on social media. Be it her poolside pictures or upcoming promo of her ongoing show, Monalisa is always up with a unique treat for her fans. The latest one to add to her list is ‘save me’ Instagram post. The stunning diva in her Dayan avatar is seen saving herself from being punched. In a sea blue coloured suit with golden dupatta and green coloured bangles, Monalisa’s Insta post with a newbie in the show Aamir Khan is all about Bachao. While, Mohana Rathod looks beautiful in the picture, Aamir is seen his casual avatar.

Well, her Instagram post for over 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app was hearted 36k times by her followers. This is not the first time that the lady has shared a sizzling picture of herself with Nazar co-stars. She is often seen having a gala time with the Nazar actors during parties and on-sets. Her latest Mungda dance video with Niyati Fatnani went viral like a fire on social media due to their sultry dance moves that were simply unmissable.

If you missed Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram pots, take a sneak peek to it here:

Also, don’t forget to watch Monalisa and Niyati’s dance video on Mundga song from Total Dhamaal that garnered over 294k likes within hours of its upload:

