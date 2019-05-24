Monalisa, Nidhi Jha sexy photos: Known to set temperatures soaring with their sexy avatar, Bhojpuri actors Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Nidhi Jha have shared their latest photos on Instagram. While Monalisa is looking uber-hot in a red monokini, Nidhi Jha is donning a high slit lehenga.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Nidhi Jha are one of the most desirable and sought after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry. When the glamorous divas step on the silver screens, they manage to win hearts and make millions go weak in the knees with their sensational dance moves, ravishing avatar and flaming hot on-screen presence. However, their popularity on social media is equally high and set the Internet ablaze whenever they share their photos and videos.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biwas, who is currently riding on the success of her telly show Nazar, leaves no opportunity to raise the hotness quotient and this time is no different. A while ago, Monalisa shared her latest photo on her Instagram account. In the photo, the diva can be seen donning a red monokini that is accentuating her curvaceous figure. As she poses by the pool, the stunner has completed her look with red lipstick and a floral tiara.

Prior to this, Monalisa had shared another photo in the same monokini and paired with a floral kimono. Striking a pose for the camera in wet hair and sultry expressions, Monalisa is making millions go weak in the knees.

Nidhi Jha, on the other hand, is setting the temperature high in a black outfit. Donning a black crop top with golden detailing and a high slit skirt and golden heels, Nidhi is making for a drool-worthy look. To amp up her look, the actor has opted for tassled golden earrings, heavy eye makeup and red lipstick. On the professional front, Nidhi Jha’s film Dilwar alongside Arvind Akela Raju has hit the silver screens in Bihar and Jharkhand today.

Check out Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Nidhi Jha’s sexy photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App