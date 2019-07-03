Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas also popularly known as Monalisa has taken social media by storm with her sexy clicks. Dressed in a black crop top and denim shorts, Monalisa is a sight for sore eyes! see photo

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa started her career back in 1997 with Jayate and now in a span of twenty-two years the diva has achieved a lot from starring in Salman Khan Controversial reality show Bigg Boss to featuring in 125 multilingual movies, Monalisa is surely one superstar!

The internet sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo. Dressed in a black crop top and blue denim shorts, the photo which was posted two hours back has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty. She captioned her photo as Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning 🙏… #goodmorning #lovelyday

The avid social media user makes sure to update her fans about her day to day activities be it BTS videos and photos from her show Nazar to spending time with hubby, Monalisa leaves no moment to amaze her fans with her hot and sexy looks.

Take a look at her pic here:

Apart from starring in 125 multilingual films such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odiya, and many more she also has done four television shows, and currently on the work side is working in Star plus supernatural show Nazar. Where she plays the role of the Dayan mohanna.

The diva is best known for her curvaceous figure and her item songs, so let’s take a look at some of her best songs here:

